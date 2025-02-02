Fantasy Basketball
OG Anunoby headshot

OG Anunoby Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 2, 2025 at 3:00pm

Anunoby (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's game versus Houston.

Anunoby is in danger of missing his first game of the season after sustaining a right foot sprain in Saturday's loss to the Lakers. The 27-year-old received clean X-rays on the foot, meaning he'll likely avoid a long-term absence. However, if Anunoby is sidelined against Houston, Precious Achiuwa and Landry Shamet could see a bump in minutes.

