OG Anunoby Injury: Questionable for Monday

Anunoby (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's game versus Houston.

Anunoby is in danger of missing his first game of the season after sustaining a right foot sprain in Saturday's loss to the Lakers. The 27-year-old received clean X-rays on the foot, meaning he'll likely avoid a long-term absence. However, if Anunoby is sidelined against Houston, Precious Achiuwa and Landry Shamet could see a bump in minutes.