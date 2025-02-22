Fantasy Basketball
OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby Injury: Questionable to face Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2025 at 2:40pm

Anunoby (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Anunoby returned from a six-game absence Friday due to a sprained right foot and finished with five points and one steal over 27 minutes. Anunoby isn't at 100 percent full health, and his absence Sunday would likely lead to more playing time for Landry Shamet and Miles McBride.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
