OG Anunoby Injury: Questionable to face Boston

Anunoby (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Anunoby returned from a six-game absence Friday due to a sprained right foot and finished with five points and one steal over 27 minutes. Anunoby isn't at 100 percent full health, and his absence Sunday would likely lead to more playing time for Landry Shamet and Miles McBride.