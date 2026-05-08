OG Anunoby Injury: Ruled out for Game 3
Anunoby (hamstring) is out for Game 3 versus the 76ers on Friday, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Anunoby will hit the sidelines after tweaking his hamstring during Wednesday's Game 2 win, but the good news is that this injury is considered minor and he's being listed as day-to-day. Miles McBride, Jordan Clarkson and Jeremy Sochan will have the chance for some extended minutes while Anunoby is out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring OG Anunoby See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 62 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 44 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, May 44 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 44 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 308 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring OG Anunoby See More