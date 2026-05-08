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OG Anunoby Injury: Ruled out for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Anunoby (hamstring) is out for Game 3 versus the 76ers on Friday, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Anunoby will hit the sidelines after tweaking his hamstring during Wednesday's Game 2 win, but the good news is that this injury is considered minor and he's being listed as day-to-day. Miles McBride, Jordan Clarkson and Jeremy Sochan will have the chance for some extended minutes while Anunoby is out.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
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