OG Anunoby Injury: Ruled out for Game 3

Anunoby (hamstring) is out for Game 3 versus the 76ers on Friday, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Anunoby will hit the sidelines after tweaking his hamstring during Wednesday's Game 2 win, but the good news is that this injury is considered minor and he's being listed as day-to-day. Miles McBride, Jordan Clarkson and Jeremy Sochan will have the chance for some extended minutes while Anunoby is out.