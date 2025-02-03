OG Anunoby Injury: Ruled out for Monday

Anunoby (foot) will not play Monday against Houston.

Anunoby will be forced to miss his first game of the season with his right foot sprain. He was previously listed as questionable, so fantasy managers can assume he's day-to-day for the time being. It remains to be seen if he'll be able to play Tuesday against the Raptors. With Anunoby sidelined, Precious Achiuwa and Landry Shamet could potentially see more run for the Knicks.