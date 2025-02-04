Fantasy Basketball
OG Anunoby Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Anunoby (foot) will not play Tuesday against the Raptors.

Anunoby, who is considered day-to-day with a mild foot sprain, will miss his second consecutive game. The Knicks are off until Saturday against the Celtics after Tuesday night, and Anunoby can be considered questionable for that contest. Precious Achiuwa could be in line for another big workload after playing 34 minutes versus Houston on Monday.

