OG Anunoby Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Anunoby (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the 76ers, Jared Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Anunoby will miss a second consecutive contest due to a right hamstring strain, though he can still be considered day-to-day moving forward. With the 28-year-old forward sidelined, Landry Shamet and Miles McBride are candidates for increased playing time.