OG Anunoby Injury: Ruled out Sunday
Anunoby (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the 76ers, Jared Schwartz of the New York Post reports.
Anunoby will miss a second consecutive contest due to a right hamstring strain, though he can still be considered day-to-day moving forward. With the 28-year-old forward sidelined, Landry Shamet and Miles McBride are candidates for increased playing time.
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