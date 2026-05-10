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OG Anunoby Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Anunoby (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the 76ers, Jared Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Anunoby will miss a second consecutive contest due to a right hamstring strain, though he can still be considered day-to-day moving forward. With the 28-year-old forward sidelined, Landry Shamet and Miles McBride are candidates for increased playing time.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
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