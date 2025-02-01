Fantasy Basketball
OG Anunoby headshot

OG Anunoby Injury: Suffers leg injury Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 2, 2025 at 11:44am

Anunoby checked out of Saturday's game against the Lakers with 6:03 remaining in the second quarter due to an apparent lower right leg injury and is uncertain to return, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Anunoby's injury appeared to be of the non-contact variety, but the severity of the issue isn't yet known. He'll be evaluated in the locker room before the Knicks provide an update on his status later in the evening.

