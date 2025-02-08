OG Anunoby Injury: Targeting post-break return

Anunoby, who is recovering from a right foot sprain, is targeting a return after the All-Star break, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Charania reports that Anunoby does not have any structural issues with his foot, but the Knicks are planning on using the All-Star break to give the veteran forward additional time to heal. Prior to missing time with the injury, Anunoby had been averaging 16.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 three-pointers, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks in 36.3 minutes per game over 49 appearances.