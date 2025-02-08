Fantasy Basketball
OG Anunoby Injury: Targeting return post-ASB

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Anunoby, who is working through a right toe injury, is targeting a return after the All-Star break, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Charania relays that Anunoby does not have any structural issues with his toe, and the Knicks will look to use the break to their advantage to help the veteran forward progress in his recovery. Anunoby had been averaging 16.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals over 36.3 minutes per game since the beginning of January prior to the injury. The Knicks' first game following the All-Star break takes place Thursday, Feb. 20 against the Bulls.

