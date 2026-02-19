OG Anunoby Injury: Upgraded to probable
Anunoby (toe) is probable for Thursday's game against the Pistons.
This is an upgrade for Anunoby after the Knicks listed him as questionable previously. Anunoby has said himself that he expects to play, and he made it through a full practice Wednesday as well.
