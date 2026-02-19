OG Anunoby headshot

OG Anunoby Injury: Upgraded to probable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Anunoby (toe) is probable for Thursday's game against the Pistons.

This is an upgrade for Anunoby after the Knicks listed him as questionable previously. Anunoby has said himself that he expects to play, and he made it through a full practice Wednesday as well.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
