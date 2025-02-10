Fantasy Basketball
OG Anunoby Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Anunoby (foot) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.

Anunoby, who has missed the past three games for New York, was previously believed to be targeting a return after the All-Star break. The questionable tag suggests he's day-to-day, however, which is an indication that he's making good progress. If Anunoby is held out again, Precious Achiuwa will likely draw another start.

