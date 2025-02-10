OG Anunoby Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Anunoby (foot) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.

Anunoby, who has missed the past three games for New York, was previously believed to be targeting a return after the All-Star break. The questionable tag suggests he's day-to-day, however, which is an indication that he's making good progress. If Anunoby is held out again, Precious Achiuwa will likely draw another start.