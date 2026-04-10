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OG Anunoby Injury: Won't return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Anunoby has been ruled out for the rest of Friday's game against the Raptors due to a left ankle injury.

Anunoby checked out of the game at the 7:30 mark in the second quarter, and the veteran forward will be sidelined for the rest of Friday's contest. He'll end his night with two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists over 15 minutes. It's bad timing given the proximity to the start of the playoffs, and the Knicks should provide an update on Anunoby's health once he undergoes further tests on his ankle. Mohamed Diawara, Jordan Clarkson and Landry Shamet should see more minutes in Anunoby's absence.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
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