OG Anunoby Injury: X-rays negative on foot

Head coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters after Saturday's 128-112 loss to the Lakers that X-rays on Anunoby's right foot came back negative, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

Anunoby went to the locker room in the second quarter of Saturday's game after suffering a non-contact injury to his right foot. The veteran appears to have avoided serious injury and has been diagnosed with a sprained right foot, but further tests will be needed to determine the severity of the injury. Precious Achiuwa and Landry Shamet would be in line to see more playing time if Anunoby were to be sidelined for multiple games.