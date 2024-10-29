OG Anunoby News: Active two-way performance in loss

Anunoby logged 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes during Monday's 110-104 loss to the Cavaliers.

Anunoby was active on both ends of the floor Monday, taking a season-high 13 field-goal attempts. He also set season highs in steals and blocks in the loss. It's been a relatively underwhelming start for both the Knicks and Anunoby, but he'll eventually shoot better than 16.7 percent from distance.