OG Anunoby News: Available for Game 1
Anunoby (ankle) is available for Game 1 against the Hawks on Saturday.
The Knicks submitted a clean injury report ahead of the playoffs and will be at full strength. Anunoby twisted his ankle during Friday's win over the Raptors and proceeded to sit out Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Hornets, but he practiced Friday with no issues.
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