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OG Anunoby News: Available for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Anunoby (ankle) is available for Game 1 against the Hawks on Saturday.

The Knicks submitted a clean injury report ahead of the playoffs and will be at full strength. Anunoby twisted his ankle during Friday's win over the Raptors and proceeded to sit out Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Hornets, but he practiced Friday with no issues.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
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