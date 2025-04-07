OG Anunoby News: Carries Knicks on offense Sunday

Anunoby contributed 32 points (13-17 FG, 6-8 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 112-98 win over the Suns.

Anunoby recorded his 10th straight game surpassing the 20-point mark, by far his longest streak of the season, and he's reached the 25-point mark seven times over that stretch. His usage rate is likely to decrease once Jalen Brunson is back at full speed, but there's no doubt fantasy managers who have trusted in Anunoby all season long have been reaping the benefits of this impressive run during the fantasy playoffs.