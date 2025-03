Anunoby (thumb) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Lakers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Anunoby will suit up for Thursday's clash despite previously being listed as questionable due to a left thumb sprain. He's averaging 19.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last five games.