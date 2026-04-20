OG Anunoby News: Cleared to play Monday

Anunoby (ankle) is available for Monday's Game 2 against the Hawks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Anunoby will shed his probable tag due to a left ankle sprain and suit up as the Knicks look to take a 2-0 series lead. In Game 1 on Saturday, the forward totaled 18 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes and shouldn't face any minutes restriction Monday.