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OG Anunoby News: Connects on five triples in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Anunoby logged 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 39 minutes during the Knicks' 114-103 loss to the Hornets on Thursday.

Anunoby did most of his scoring damage from beyond the arc in Tuesday's loss, finishing as the Knicks' second-leading scorer behind Jalen Brunson (26 points). Anunoby scored 11 of his 17 points in the second quarter, and it was the sixth time this season that he connected on at least five triples in a game (and third time in 11 games since March 6). Over his last 15 outings, Anunoby has averaged 19.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 3.1 threes and 1.4 steals over 33.4 minutes per game.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
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