OG Anunoby News: Double-double against Minnesota

Anunoby notched 18 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 116-99 loss to the Timberwolves.

Remarkably, it was Anunoby's first double-double of the season, and first as a Knick -- his last one came in November 2021 when he was still a Raptor. The 27-year-old forward has had an up-and-down January so far, averaging 15.0 points, 3.7 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.0 steals over 10 games, and Friday's scoring effort was his best since his 27-point revenge game against Toronto on Jan. 8.