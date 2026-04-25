OG Anunoby News: Double-double Saturday
Anunoby racked up 22 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 114-98 victory over the Hawks in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Anunoby continued his stellar play, recording his first double-double of the playoffs, while also dropping at least 22 points for the second straight game. Saturday's win now sees the two teams locked at 2-2, heading back to New York for Game 5. Anunoby will look to control both ends of the floor, as the Knicks push for an important series lead once again.
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