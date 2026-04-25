OG Anunoby headshot

OG Anunoby News: Double-double Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Anunoby racked up 22 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 114-98 victory over the Hawks in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Anunoby continued his stellar play, recording his first double-double of the playoffs, while also dropping at least 22 points for the second straight game. Saturday's win now sees the two teams locked at 2-2, heading back to New York for Game 5. Anunoby will look to control both ends of the floor, as the Knicks push for an important series lead once again.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring OG Anunoby See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring OG Anunoby See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 20
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 18
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago