OG Anunoby News: Drains five triples in Friday's win

Anunoby finished Friday's 127-98 win over the Bucks with 24 points (8-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 28 minutes.

Anunoby entered Friday's game having scored in single digits in three of his last four outings while shooting just 34.7 percent from the field (on 12.3 FGA/G) over that span. The veteran forward started the game out slow, but he exploded for 15 points in the third quarter to extend the Knicks' lead to 20 points by the end of the frame, and he finished as the team's second-leading scorer behind Jalen Brunson (27 points). Anunoby missed four of the Knicks' 12 games in February due to a toe injury and will wrap up the month having averaged 16.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.5 threes, 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks over 34.6 minutes per game.