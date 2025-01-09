OG Anunoby News: Drops 27 on former club

Anunoby provided 27 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, one block and two steals over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 112-98 win over the Raptors.

The 27-year-old forward tied Karl-Anthony Towns for the scoring lead on the night, and Anunoby continues to torment his former team as the 27 points represented his best performance since he poured in 31 points on Dec. 23, also against Toronto. Anunoby remains more consistent as a defender than as a scoring threat, however. Since the beginning of December, he's failed to record either a block or a steal only twice in 19 contests, averaging 15.3 points, 4.4 boards, 1.9 threes, 1.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks during that span.