OG Anunoby News: Drops team-high 24 on Sixers

Anunoby provided 24 points (11-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes during Tuesday's 111-99 win over the 76ers.

The 27-year-old forward led the Knicks in scoring on a night when all five of the team's starters hit for at least 14 points. Anunoby has found a groove early in the season, topping 20 points in four of the last six contests and averaging 20.0 points, 5.3 boards, 3.3 assists, 2.8 threes, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks over that stretch while shooting 52.4 percent from the floor and 48.6 percent from beyond the arc.