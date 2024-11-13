Fantasy Basketball
OG Anunoby headshot

OG Anunoby News: Drops team-high 24 on Sixers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Anunoby provided 24 points (11-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes during Tuesday's 111-99 win over the 76ers.

The 27-year-old forward led the Knicks in scoring on a night when all five of the team's starters hit for at least 14 points. Anunoby has found a groove early in the season, topping 20 points in four of the last six contests and averaging 20.0 points, 5.3 boards, 3.3 assists, 2.8 threes, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks over that stretch while shooting 52.4 percent from the floor and 48.6 percent from beyond the arc.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
