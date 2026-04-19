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OG Anunoby News: Efficient vs. Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Anunoby ended with 18 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 113-102 victory over Atlanta in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Anunoby didn't have an eye-popping stat line for Saturday's win, but he was effective on the defensive boards and was efficient with the few shots he took to finish as the Knicks' third-leading scorer behind Jalen Brunson (28 points) and Karl-Anthony Towns (25 points). Anunoby may be known more for his defensive prowess, so it's an added bonus for the Knicks when he can produce on the offensive side of the floor and take some pressure of the shoulders of Brunson and Towns.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
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