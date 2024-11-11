OG Anunoby News: Erupts for 25 points

Anunoby posted 25 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 132-121 loss to the Pacers.

Anunoby's 25 points were a new season-high mark as his strong play in November continued. Over his last five outings, the forward has posted averages of 19.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 3.0 three-pointers. He's been red hot from beyond the arc, hitting 48.4 percent of his attempts in that stretch.