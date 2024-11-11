Fantasy Basketball
OG Anunoby News: Erupts for 25 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 11, 2024

Anunoby posted 25 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 132-121 loss to the Pacers.

Anunoby's 25 points were a new season-high mark as his strong play in November continued. Over his last five outings, the forward has posted averages of 19.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 3.0 three-pointers. He's been red hot from beyond the arc, hitting 48.4 percent of his attempts in that stretch.

