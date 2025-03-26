OG Anunoby News: Erupts for 35 points

Anunoby contributed 35 points (15-24 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 128-113 victory over the Mavericks.

Anunoby (undisclosed) briefly left Tuesday's game but checked back in with 5:02 remaining in the second quarter and didn't look back. He finished with his second-highest point total of the season. He's had a tremendous campaign and is on pace to return fourth-round value in nine-category formats.