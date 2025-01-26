OG Anunoby News: Explodes for 33 points in win

Anunoby dropped 33 points (12-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 143-120 win over the Kings.

The performance marked the veteran wing's second-highest scoring total of the season, and the third time this year he's put up 30 points or more. He also contributed on defense as always, rounding out what was a nicely balanced stat line in the blowout victory. He'll look to stay hot Monday against the Grizzlies.