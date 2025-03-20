OG Anunoby News: Fills stat sheet in loss Thursday

Anunoby finished with 25 points (7-19 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 38 minutes during Thursday's 115-98 loss to the Hornets.

Anunoby is known for his ability to fill the stat sheet and thrive on the defensive end, but he's been improving as a scorer of late. The veteran forward has reached the 20-point mark in four of his last six contests, a span in which he's averaging 19.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game.