OG Anunoby News: Fives swipes in Game 1

Anunoby finished with 23 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and five steals in 44 minutes during Saturday's 123-112 victory over the Pistons in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Anunoby tied Karl-Anthony Towns for most points on the Knicks behind Jalen Brunson (34), but Anunoby made his defensive presence felt with five of the Knicks' 12 steals in the win. Anunoby finished the regular season averaging a career-high 18.0 points per game, which ballooned to 21.2 points per game following the All-Star break, some of which coincided with Brunson being sidelined due to an ankle injury.