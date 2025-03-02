OG Anunoby News: Flirts with double-double in win

Anunoby provided 23 points (9-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals across 43 minutes during Sunday's 116-112 overtime win over the Heat.

Anunoby is once again heavily involved with the Knicks' offensive scheme after a six-game absence, and his numbers have steadily improved since his return. Sunday's effort marked his best scoring total in over a month, and he should be able to re=establish himself as one of the team's best sources of production moving forward.