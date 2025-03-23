OG Anunoby News: Goes for 23 points vs. Washington

Anunoby had 23 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Saturday's 122-103 victory over the Wizards.

Anunoby and Mikal Bridges are two players tasked with handling a more significant role on offense with Jalen Brunson (ankle) sidelined, and the veteran forward has responded admirably. Anunoby, known league-wide for his defensive prowess, has now scored at least 20 points in five of his last seven contests, including each of the previous two. He's averaging a solid 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.3 steals per game in that seven-game stretch.