OG Anunoby News: Good to go Wednesday

Anunoby (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Anunoby's availability doesn't come as a surprise, as the 27-year-old forward had been labeled probable for Wednesday's contest. Anunoby played 35 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Celtics and shouldn't be under a minutes restriction Wednesday now that he's three games removed from a six-game absence.