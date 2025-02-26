Fantasy Basketball
OG Anunoby

OG Anunoby News: Good to go Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 4:43pm

Anunoby (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Anunoby's availability doesn't come as a surprise, as the 27-year-old forward had been labeled probable for Wednesday's contest. Anunoby played 35 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Celtics and shouldn't be under a minutes restriction Wednesday now that he's three games removed from a six-game absence.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks

