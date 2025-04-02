OG Anunoby News: Leads from deep in balanced outing

Anunoby amassed 23 points (9-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt), six rebounds and six assists across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 124-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

Anunoby lit it up from deep in Wednesday's battle, leading all Knicks in threes made while finishing as one of two players with 20 or more points to go along with a team-high-tying assist total. Anunoby has connected on five or more threes on five occasions while now surpassing the 20-point mark in eight straight outings.