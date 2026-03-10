OG Anunoby News: Logs 22 points in loss
Anunoby closed with 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 126-118 loss to the Clippers.
Although Anunoby's scoring totals tend to jump around a bit, he's usually able to salvage his fantasy total with ample numbers in secondary categories. He's enjoying a nice run of production off the glass, totaling 21 rebounds over the past three games. He also sizzled with his highest scoring total of the season with 34 points against Denver four days ago.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring OG Anunoby See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 9Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1919 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1919 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1127 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1127 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring OG Anunoby See More