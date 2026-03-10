OG Anunoby headshot

OG Anunoby News: Logs 22 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Anunoby closed with 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 126-118 loss to the Clippers.

Although Anunoby's scoring totals tend to jump around a bit, he's usually able to salvage his fantasy total with ample numbers in secondary categories. He's enjoying a nice run of production off the glass, totaling 21 rebounds over the past three games. He also sizzled with his highest scoring total of the season with 34 points against Denver four days ago.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
