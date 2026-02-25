OG Anunoby headshot

OG Anunoby News: Muted performance in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Anunoby totaled five points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 109-94 loss to the Cavaliers.

This was a dud by Anunoby's standards, but on the bright side, his usage was decent and he saw plenty of minutes. Fantasy managers can mostly chalk this up as an off night for the defensive stalwart. Overall this season, Anunoby has been a fifth-round value in nine-category formats on a per-game basis with 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.0 three-pointers across 45 appearances.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring OG Anunoby See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring OG Anunoby See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
14 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 10
Rotowire Staff
15 days ago