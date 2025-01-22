OG Anunoby News: Notches 20 points

Anunoby ended with 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 99-95 victory over the Nets.

This was Anunoby's 14th game of the season with at least 20 points. He ranks seventh in the NBA with minutes played at 36.7 minutes per contest, and he's been a productive player in nine-category fantasy formats. Through 45 games, he's averaging 16.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers on 47.1 percent shooting from the field.