OG Anunoby News: Paces scoring attack

Anunoby racked up 27 points (10-19 FG, 7-12 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks and three steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 121-106 loss to the Jazz.

Anunoby led the Knicks in scoring and turned in his best offensive performance of the season to date. He also tied his best mark of the 2024-25 campaign in steals and has now tallied seven over his last three games. Anunoby should continue to be a strong all-around contributor for fantasy managers moving forward, though this type of scoring production is unlikely to occur on a consistent basis.