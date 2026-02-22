OG Anunoby headshot

OG Anunoby News: Pours in 20 points during victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Anunoby registered 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and four steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 108-106 win over Houston.

Anunoby played 40 minutes, further solidifying his reliability following a four-game absence that sidelined him before the All-Star break. The Knicks went 2-2 without him during the span, and although he was ineffective in his return with only eight points against Detroit, he bounced back well with a great total Saturday night.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring OG Anunoby See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring OG Anunoby See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 10
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 10
Rotowire Staff
12 days ago