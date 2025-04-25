OG Anunoby News: Pours in 22 points in win

Anunoby supplied 22 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, one block and two steals across 43 minutes during Thursday's 118-116 victory over Detroit in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Anunoby was one of four Knicks with at least 20 points, finishing as the club's third-leading scorer in the win. The 27-year-old forward has been solid on both ends of the floor against Detroit. He recorded his second 20-plus-point outing of the series Thursday, and he has racked up multiple steals in all three games so far. Anunoby is averaging 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 1.0 blocks across 43.0 minutes per game during the first round.