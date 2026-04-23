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OG Anunoby News: Provides strong scoring boost

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Anunoby produced 29 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 37 minutes during Thursday's 109-108 loss to Atlanta in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Anunoby stepped up in a big way after being held in check through the first two games of the first round. He scored 12 of his 29 points from beyond the arc while hitting at a clip of 50.0 percent from deep. He also impressed at the charity stripe, where he didn't miss a shot. The 28-year-old continued his strong play on the glass and is averaging 8.3 rebounds per game through his first three appearances of the 2025-26 playoffs.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
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