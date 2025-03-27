OG Anunoby News: Puts up 28 points in loss

Anunoby contributed 28 points (11-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 loss to the Clippers.

Anunoby is going through his most prolific stretch of the season, and the veteran wing has emerged as a reliable scoring option for the Knicks in the absence of Jalen Brunson (ankle). This was his fourth straight game with 23 or more points, and he's now reached the 20-point threshold in seven of his last nine contests, averaging 22.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per contest in that span.