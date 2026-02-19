OG Anunoby News: Records four blocks in return
Anunoby recorded eight points (3-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and four blocks over 32 minutes during the Knicks' 126-111 loss to the Pistons on Thursday.
Anunoby was given the green light to return from a four-game absence due to a right toenail avulsion, which was aided by the extra rest courtesy of the All-Star break. The veteran forward struggled to get his shot going, but he made his presence felt defensively with a season-high four blocks. It may take Anunoby to shake off the rust given his extended absence, but he'll have an opportunity to bounce back against the Rockets on Saturday.
