OG Anunoby News: Records season-high 21 points

Anunoby registered 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 128-98 win over Detroit.

With Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges on the roster, Anunoby isn't typically asked to score in bunches. However, Anunoby's efficient shooting helped him record a season-high 21 points in Friday's blowout win. Across his first appearances this season, the 27-year-old forward is averaging 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 35.0 minutes.