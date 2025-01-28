OG Anunoby News: Records six steals

Anunoby supplied 15 points (5-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and six steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 143-106 win over Memphis.

For the fifth time in his career, Anunoby recorded six steals -- his career-best mark is seven. He's on pace to return fifth-round value in nine-category formats for the season, posting averages of 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.5 steals, 0.9 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 36.6 minutes per contest.