OG Anunoby News: Returns to action Tuesday
Anunoby (undisclosed) checked back into Tuesday's game versus the Mavericks with 5:02 remaining in the second quarter.
Anunoby left Tuesday's contest with 10:49 remaining in the second quarter due to an undisclosed injury and returned to action after just six minutes of game time had passed by. Anunoby should be good to go for the remainder of New York's matchup with Dallas.
