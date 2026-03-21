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OG Anunoby News: Scores 16 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Anunoby closed with 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 93-92 win over the Nets.

Even though Karl-Anthony Towns led the way for the Knicks in this low-scoring affair, Anunoby still found a way to leave his mark and post a solid performance across the board. The veteran forward went through a slump right after the All-Star break, but it's safe to say that's no longer an issue. He's averaging 19.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 44.8 percent from three-point range in 11 outings since the beginning of March.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
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