OG Anunoby News: Scores 16 points in win
Anunoby closed with 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 93-92 win over the Nets.
Even though Karl-Anthony Towns led the way for the Knicks in this low-scoring affair, Anunoby still found a way to leave his mark and post a solid performance across the board. The veteran forward went through a slump right after the All-Star break, but it's safe to say that's no longer an issue. He's averaging 19.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 44.8 percent from three-point range in 11 outings since the beginning of March.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring OG Anunoby See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 174 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 138 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 138 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 1110 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 1110 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring OG Anunoby See More