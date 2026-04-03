OG Anunoby News: Scores 31 points with seven treys

Anunoby ended Friday's 136-96 win over the Bulls with 31 points (9-15 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block over 30 minutes.

Anunoby tied his career high in three-point makes and finished with a team-best plus-32 differential in the blowout win. The 28-year-old veteran has been flirting with top-30 value on the season behind averages of 16.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.3 triples, 1.6 steals and 0.7 swats per contest.