OG Anunoby headshot

OG Anunoby News: Scores 31 points with seven treys

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Anunoby ended Friday's 136-96 win over the Bulls with 31 points (9-15 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block over 30 minutes.

Anunoby tied his career high in three-point makes and finished with a team-best plus-32 differential in the blowout win. The 28-year-old veteran has been flirting with top-30 value on the season behind averages of 16.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2.3 triples, 1.6 steals and 0.7 swats per contest.

OG Anunoby
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring OG Anunoby See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring OG Anunoby See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, April 3
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, April 3
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 29
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago