OG Anunoby News: Scores career-high 40 points

Anunoby notched 40 points (16-23 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block in 38 minutes during Monday's 145-118 win over the Nuggets.

Anunoby set a new career-high mark in points and was the team's go-to threat on offense, an impressive feat in its own right considering the Knicks also feature players such as Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns in their roster. Anunoby was remarkably efficient as a scorer but also posted solid contributions in other categories in what turned out to be a career night for the veteran. Anunoby has been excellent for the Knicks of late. He's scored at least 24 points in four of his last six appearances while averaging 24.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists per game in that stretch.