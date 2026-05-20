OG Anunoby News: Sharp from charity stripe in return

Anunoby (hamstring) tallied 13 points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 34 minutes Tuesday in the Knicks' 115-104 overtime win over the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Anunoby suited up Tuesday for the first time since May 6, but thanks to the Knicks making quick work of the 76ers in the second round while the Cavaliers needed seven games to dispatch the Pistons, the ninth-year forward ended up missing just two contests. He was able to return to the lineup for the series opener versus Cleveland without any notable restrictions, as his 34 minutes were right in line with his average of 33.2 per game during the regular season. Anunoby struggled to connect from deep Tuesday, but he played a key part in helping the Knicks ice the game. All eight of his makes from the charity stripe came in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime.